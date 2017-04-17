Benedict XVI toasts 90th birthday with mug of beer

Benedict XVI, who resigned as Pope in 2013, has celebrated his 90th birthday with a mug of beer and the company of visitors from his native Bavaria in Germany.

Photos by the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano of the celebration show Benedict sipping a beer while his brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, also enjoys a drink.

Looking happy, the frail Benedict also admired a gift basket whose goodies included pretzels.

He was born on April 16, 1927 in southern Germany, but since his birthday coincided this year with Easter Sunday, Benedict was feted instead on Monday.

On a sunny, mild day, guests sat outside the monastery on Vatican City grounds where Benedict has lived since he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

From left, Bavarian Prime Minister Horst Seehofer, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and his brother Georg have a glass of beer on the occasion of a party for Benedict's 90th birthday, at the Vatican Monday, April 17, 2017.

- AP