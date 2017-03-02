Ben Carson sworn in as Donald Trump's Housing chief

Ben Carson has been sworn in as the next secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate was confirmed by the Senate.

Vice president Mike Pence said he is confident Mr Carson will "open doors of opportunity" to some of the most vulnerable people in the country.

His selection for the position raised eyebrows because he has never held public office and has no experience in housing or development issues, but he earned President Donald Trump's respect and confidence during the campaign.

Republicans have also praised his life story. Mr Carson grew up in inner-city Detroit and rose to the highest ranks of the medical profession.