Belgium tightens security following failed Brussles bombing

Belgium has tightened security to counter fears that lone attackers could strike anywhere and at any time.

This comes one day after a failed bombing by a man shouting "Allahu akbar" at a Brussels train station.

A soldier killed the attacker, who had tried to set off a powerful nail bomb that could have led to fatalities among the two dozen or so travellers checking train times on a public display board at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday, officials said.

Similar attacks by lone assailants causing maximum mayhem but few victims have also occurred in London and Paris in the past few days, putting European capitals on alert.

The Brussels attacker was a Moroccan national not known to authorities for being involved in terror activities, federal magistrate Eric Van der Sypt told reporters.

His office said that the attacker sympathised with Islamic State and added that police who raided his home found "chemicals and material that can be used to make explosives".

The statement from the federal prosecutor's office also said that the 36-year-old "likely made the bomb" at his home in the Molenbeek neighbourhood.

Molenbeek was the home and transit point for many of the suspects linked to attacks in Brussels and in Paris in November 2015.

The man charged soldiers at Brussels Central Station after his suitcase, containing nails and gas canisters, failed to fully explode, Mr Van der Sypt said.

The man then shouted "Allahu akbar", Arabic for "God is great", before a soldier shot him dead, the magistrate said.

Nobody else was injured.

"It was clear he wanted to cause much more damage than what happened," Mr Van der Sypt said.

"The bag exploded twice but it could have been a lot worse."

Central Station reopened on Wednesday morning.

A mobile police command unit and several officers were still at the station, an Associated Press photographer said.

Burn marks remained on the floor at the scene as workers continued to clean up and paint the area.

Belgium's Crisis Centre said it sees no need to raise the national security alert level, which has been on its second-highest rung for more than a year.

It said that no public events would be cancelled but that additional police and troops have been mobilised.

