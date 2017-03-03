Belgium releases man who had gas canisters in van

Belgian authorities have released a man, previously convicted on terror-related charges, who was stopped while speeding through the centre of Brussels with a van loaded with two gas canisters.

The prosecutor's office said the man, identified only as M.A., was convicted last year and local media said he had sought to fight in Syria.

Once his identity became clear to police after he was stopped for running a red light on Thursday, part of the centre of Brussels was closed off during the evening rush hour.

A bomb squad found no detonator or explosives, and only one of the two gas canisters was full.

On Friday, the office said there was no reason to issue an arrest warrant now but said the investigation would continue.
