Bees have been found to understand the concept of zero and it’s pretty mind-blowing

You would expect the concept of zero, which allows ‘nothing’ to actually have a numerical value, is something only humans understand – but it appears bees know about it, too.

Scientists at RMIT University in Melbourne discovered this after training the insects to count shapes on a platform – based on previous research that showed bees can count to four.

We now know bees understand the concept of the number zero. I'm telling you guys bees are so smart. — Bug (@smuglybugly) August 6, 2017

Eventually, when the platform had no shapes on it, the bees were able to comprehend the absence of these shapes, suggesting they understand the concept of nothing or zero.

The researchers believe this is the first time an invertebrate has been shown to have a number sense that includes zero.

Among vertebrates, chimpanzees, monkeys and parrots have been able to recognise zero as a quantity when taught to do so.

Zero is a complicated term and is hard to grasp. In fact, when children are taught to count, they learn the number zero later than other numbers.

As Charles Seife, the author of Zero: The Biography of a Dangerous Idea, puts it: “A full zero is a number on its own; it’s the average of –1 and 1.”

The recognition of a blank number value has revolutionised mathematics – allowing us to create huge numbers without the need to create new digits.

Today, the binary numerical system of 1 and 0 is the foundation of the modern computer programming.

But as of now, the scientists are yet to figure out how bees have the ability to comprehend zero.

“We still have some things to figure out about why they can do this,” Scarlett Howard of RMIT University told New Scientist.

The research is yet to undergo peer review but the findings were explained at the Behaviour conference in Estoril, Portugal last week.