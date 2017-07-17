Beautician wins damages after thigh-sculpting op left her feeling like a 'freak'

A celebrity make-up artist has won over £154,000 damages against a top cosmetic surgeon she said left her feeling like a "freak".

Tracie Giles sued over an operation conducted by Dr Alexandra Chambers to sculpt her thighs.

The result was "traumatic" and left her unable to go to the beach or spa, a judge was told.

Dr Chambers, founding president of the British Association of Body Sculpting with a practice in Wimpole Street, denied negligence.

But Judge Graham Wood QC,sitting at London's High Court, ruled Ms Giles was entitled to £154,301 in damages plus an interim payment of £240,000 towards her legal costs.

Lawyers said in a statement on behalf of Knightsbridge beautician Ms Giles, 52, who counts Katie Price among her celebrity clients: "Ms Giles is pleased that the court has found in her favour and wants to thank the court for its careful consideration of the facts that gave rise to the claim."

Legal firm Kingsley Napley said Ms Giles was "keen" lessons were learned from her case.

"This has been a stressful process for Ms Giles and she looks forward to being able to now move on."

Ms Giles, who made her name with a "permanent make-up" treatment, had accused Dr Chambers of draining too much fat from her legs in a lipolysis procedure in August 2012.

She also said the doctor called her a "weakling" in the weeks after the operation.

A statement issued on behalf of Dr Chambers stressed the judge did not find "that the treatment we provided was negligent".

The statement said: "The discussion in the judgment was around the specifics of what the patient wanted to achieve by having cosmetic surgery.

"One of the main problems of cosmetic surgery is in understanding a patient's objectives, and trying to evaluate whether they will be satisfied with results that can be reasonably achieved.

"On discharge, six weeks after her procedure, the patient professed to be very satisfied with the result of her surgery.

"However, six months later, when she claimed to be having issues, she did not return to our clinic to ask for our help.

"We provide a very high standard of service to all our patients, and it was disappointing to see that Ms Giles decided to pursue a legal recourse instead of letting us help her.

"Furthermore, although Ms Giles also made a complaint against Dr Chambers to the General Medical Council, they closed the case with no action."