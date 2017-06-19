Bear kills 16-year-old runner during race in Alaska

A black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race in Alaska, authorities have said.

The teenager was a participant in the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb race between Anchorage and Girdwood on Sunday, the Alaska Dispatch News said.

The boy had apparently made it to the halfway point turnaround on Bird Ridge trail and was on his way down when he texted a family member to say he was being chased by a bear, the race director said.

Officials from a number of agencies responded up the mountain to locate the boy.

Alaska state troopers released a statement saying the boy's remains were transported from the scene and his next of kin were notified.

A park ranger shot the 250lbs bear in the face, but it ran away.

- PA