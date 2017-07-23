BBC says it is committed to closing gender pay gap by 2020

The BBC has said it is committed to closing its gender pay gap by 2020.

Responding to an open letter from top female presenters, demanding that action be taken, the BBC have said it is a complex process which cannot be sorted overnight.

Among those to have signed the letter is Irish journalist Orla Guerin, who is based in the Middle-East.

TV executive, David Elstein, who launched Channel 5 in the UK, has said all of this should have been dealt with a long time ago.

"There was a report 20 years ago by Monica Sims making the case for women's pay within the BBC," he said.

"I mean this is such a slow process and such a resistant organisation."