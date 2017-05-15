Barron Trump to attend private Episcopal school, says First Lady

First Lady Melania Trump has announced that her son, Barron, will attend a private Episcopal school in Maryland beginning this autumn.

Eleven-year-old Barron is finishing the current school year at a private institution in New York.

He has been living there with his mother since Donald Trump took office in January.

The First Lady announced on Monday that - beginning this autumn - Barron will become a student at the private St Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland.

She says St Andrews is known for its diverse community and its commitment to academic excellence.

Tuition ranges from more than 23,000 US dollars (£18,000) for pre-K to more than 40,000 US dollars (£31,000) for grades 9-12.

President Trump has said his wife and youngest child will relocate to the White House after the current school year ends.

- AP