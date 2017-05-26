Barbershop raided by police in Manchester 'has not opened since bombing'

The owner of a shop next door to a barbershop raided by armed police overnight in Moss Side said the premises involved has not opened since Monday's suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena.

It is understood that an armed response unit arrived at the Fade Away shop in Princess Road in the early hours of Friday and that the shutter to the barbershop was cut open at about 5.15am to gain access to the front door.

Police officers are in a Barbers in Moss Side as part of arena bombing investigation, see here where they have broken the shutters open. pic.twitter.com/O6nGyDwrF9 — Jamie Grierson (@JamieGrierson) May 26, 2017

A cordon was then placed around the building at 6am and stretches to an adjoining chemist, cafe and upstairs flats.

Police have yet to confirm if the raid, near the junction of Claremont Road, is in connection with the ongoing investigation into Monday's suicide bombing.

A marked police van is parked outside the store next to a bus stop with a number of uniformed officers guarding the cordon.

West Indian-born Byron Gibbs, 79, who has run Gibbs Hardware for the past 33 years, said that the shop next door had opened about 12 months ago.

He said a number of men appeared to work there but had never come into his shop to buy anything.

He said: "I never go there to talk to them, I don't have my hair cut there. I don't know if they are Libyan but I know they are Arab.

"Everyone round here has noticed that the shop has not opened since Monday and they usually open every day, including Sundays."

Mr Gibbs said he had recognised the face of suicide bomber Salman Abedi from the television.

He said: "I have seen him a few times just walking past in the street. I don't know if he used this barbershop or he is involved with anyone there.

"We're all shocked around here about what happened on Monday and how close we are to all this. You don't know who these people are."

Earlier, Greater Manchester Police said they were searching a property in Moss Side in connection with Monday's attack and had also arrested a man in the area.

A spokesman said: "The search is being carried out at a separate property to the address where a man was arrested earlier this morning."

Lewis Copeland, 17, said he had his hair cut at Fade Away about two or three months ago.

He said: "I think two guys run the place. Not old.

"I don't know where they are from."

He added he had never seen Abedi before.

The cordon is now restricted to the barbershop alone. The front door where the shutter was cut apart is set to be boarded up.