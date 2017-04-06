Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in first visit to Scotland

Former US president Barack Obama is to make his first visit to Scotland when he addresses business leaders in the capital next month.

The Democrat, who served eight years in the White House, will also answer questions from the audience at the event, which is be held to raise money for charity.

The dinner in Edinburgh on May 26 is thought to be one of his first major addresses since his term as president came to an end.

It is being organised by The Hunter Foundation, set up by leading businessman and philanthropist

Tom Hunter, with tickets for a table of 10 expected to go on sale for approximately £5,000.

All of the cash raised will be split between children's charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation, set up by the former president and his wife Michelle.

Tom also plans to set aside some seats at the event for local young people.

He said: "From the South Side of Chicago to the White House has been an epic, historic journey and it will be a true honour to hear that story from the man who made that journey.

"We are both truly proud and delighted to be hosting the 44th president of the United States in Scotland at this event."

Tom told the Press Association he is "really chuffed" Mr Obama is coming to Scotland.

the Hunter Foundation has previously arranged for US politicians and actors including Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney to come to Scotland.

"We're always looking for really inspiring speakers to come along to Scotland, and really inspire and inform,"Tom said.

"To be able to get president Obama, we're really chuffed."

The entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist also revealed he is planning a special surprise for the 44th US president.

He said: "President Obama loves his music, so we're getting some interesting guests."