Barack Obama flatly denies Donald Trump's 'wiretap' claim

Back to Trump presidency World Home

Former US President Barack Obama has flatly rejected a claim by President Donald Trump that he - Obama - tapped Trump’s phone in the run-up to November’s election.

Mr Trump made the sensational claim over twitter in the early hours of this morning, and called Mr Obama a "bad (or sick) guy", using his favoured medium of twitter and not citing any evidence or source for the claim.

Barack Obama has now issued a reply through a spokesman, which amounts to a flat rejection of the claim.

An Obama spokesman denied it and said: “Neither Barack Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen.”

Earlier, former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes also responded to Mr Trump’s tweet by saying “No President can order a wiretap.”
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World