Barack Obama arrives at Chicago court to report for jury duty

Former US president Barack Obama has arrived at court in Chicago for jury duty.

Wearing a sport coat and shirt, but no tie, Mr Obama waved as he walked near the Richard J Daley Centre in Chicago city centre today.

Timothy Evans, the presiding judge of the Cook County chief judge, told county commissioners weeks ago that Mr Obama would serve in November, but would not say when.

On Tuesday, Secret Service agents were at the courthouse in anticipation of Mr Obama’s appearance.

The former president is in line to be paid the same 17.20 dollars (almost €15) a day which others receive for reporting for jury duty.