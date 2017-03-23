Banking probe focuses on ex-Trump campaign chief

US treasury department agents have obtained information about offshore financial transactions involving President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman as part of a federal anti-corruption probe into his work in Eastern Europe.

Information about Paul Manafort's transactions was turned over earlier this year to US agents working in the treasury department's financial crimes enforcement network, The Associated Press has learned.

Mr Manafort was Mr Trump's unpaid campaign chairman from March until August last year.

He has been a leading focus of the US government's investigation into whether Trump associates co-ordinated with Moscow to meddle in the 2016 campaign.

Records show Mr Manafort was known to route financial transactions through Cyprus.

A spokesman for Mr Manafort did not immediately respond to questions.

