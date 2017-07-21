Bag of moon dust that Neil Armstrong brought back sold for €1.45m

A bag used by astronaut Neil Armstrong to bring the first samples of moon dust back to Earth has been sold for around €1.45m.

It went to an anonymous telephone bidder at a special space auction in New York, marking the 48th anniversary of the moon landing.

Sotheby's Vice President, Cassandra Hatton, has said we might find out more about the buyer later.

"For now I can tell you that the buyer is an American," she said.

"It was a very exciting moment, I'm very excited about who bought it and I think they are the right person to own something like this."

"They really appreciate the importance of the artefact and they are just thrilled to have it."