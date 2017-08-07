Bacteria, plastic jellyfish and plant lice are unlikely heroes in new children’s books by scientists

We are all familiar with Winnie the Pooh, Peppa Pig and Benjamin Bunny as well-loved characters from children’s books but how would other species in the animal kingdom – like the jellyfish, bacteria or jumping plant lice for example – fare as fictional characters?

While these species may seem like unlikely protagonists in classic children’s literature, a group of scientists are working to change that.

Researchers at the University of Exeter have written a new series of children’s books that feature unusual characters from moths to plastic jellyfish.

(University of Exeter)

While the stories are for entertainment, the scientists are keen to bring elements of real science into it.

“These are stories first and science second,” said Matthew Creasey, author of Sophie and the Babbler Birds of the Desert.

“I study chestnut-crowned babblers, a type of bird only found in the Australian Outback. They are fascinating, and in my story I wanted to give children a real idea of what their lives are like.

(University of Exeter)

“My story – written in the form of a poem – tells of a day in the babbler family’s life, and of some of the other Outback characters that share their home.”

Other books include Woolly’s Wonderful Wings by Emmanuelle Briolat, featuring the inspiring story of how a moth outwits its predators; The Adventures Of Flo, The Special Bacterium by Dr Nadia Andrea Andreani, that takes us into the world of microorganisms; and The Psyllid Who Wanted To Go Home by Sally Luker, the story of a jumping plant lice and its journey home.

Then there’s also The Tale Of The Turtle And The Plastic Jellyfish by Sarah Nelms, which is the story of Nerin, a sea turtle who loves eating jellyfish but accidentally ends up eating a plastic bag.

(University of Exeter)

“Scientific research and children’s stories don’t seem like an obvious combination, but they have more in common than people might think,” said Nelms.

“Science is all about discovery and adventure, seeking answers and meeting inspiring people along the way.

“To me, that sounds like a story just waiting to be told.”

A launch event for the books will be held at The Poly in Falmouth on August 11 with proceeds going to conservation groups. Digital copies are available for free on the University of Exeter website.