Baby threatened at knifepoint by robbers on moped

A couple in England were robbed at knifepoint by two men on a moped who pointed the blade towards a baby in a pram they were pushing.

The 31-year-old woman and 32-year-old man had their watches stolen when they were approached in west London, at around 3.30pm on Saturday September 2.

Appeal to trace two callous men who threatened a baby with a knife before making off with the parent's watches. Info? Call 101/tweet @MetCC pic.twitter.com/WJE4RLuhvn — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 5, 2017

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The suspects threatened the victims with a knife and demanded they hand over their watches.

"One of the suspects pointed the knife towards a baby in the pram that the couple was pushing.

"Fearful for their own safety and that of their child, the couple handed over their watches."

Caroline Jimenez, 31, told the Evening Standard: "I saw two men, I thought they looked weird and I was a little scared but there were other people and I thought, 'This is Chelsea in the middle of the afternoon. Nothing is going to happen'."

"They passed next to us and I thought it was OK but then they came back and the passenger on the back started to run towards us with a huge knife. We started to scream, my husband stayed in front of him, and I started to run away with my daughter because I was pushing the pram," Ms Jimenez said.

"When I turned around the guy was coming towards me and then he put the knife to my daughter and I gave him my watch as well," she added.

"[Our daughter] did not know what the knife was but she could feel we were upset and she cried. We’ll never forget the image of that man with the knife," she said.

Police have issued CCTV of the two suspects and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The pair were wearing black crash helmets and are described as being white males wearing navy blue tracksuits and black Nike trainers.

No one was injured in the incident.