Baby boy delivered after pregnant woman shot dead
Doctors have successfully delivered a baby boy whose mother had been fatally shot, police in Ohio said.
Officers said the pregnant woman was shot on Monday night at a home a few miles west of central Columbus, and a man was critically wounded in the incident.
The baby boy is also in hospital in a critical condition.
Sergeant Jeff Strayer told WSYX-TV the murdered woman was about 35 weeks pregnant.
Police said it appears the shooting occurred during a robbery at the home shortly before midnight.
Investigators have not shared names or further details about the victims.
Police are searching for a sports utility vehicle that was damaged by gunfire.
