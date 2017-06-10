Baby among six killed from same family in Mexico gun attack

Six people from the same family have been killed by armed men in a rural community on the outskirts of Acapulco, authorities in Mexico said.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said the victims in San Pedro Cacahuatepec include three women, a four-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy.

Three children were also wounded when the gunmen opened fire on Friday on their homes.

It is an area where the federal government wants to build a dam, but the territory is disputed between two community defence groups.

The vigilante-style police groups armed themselves in 2013 and 2014 to fight drug cartels.

AP