Baby among six killed from same family in Mexico gun attack
Six people from the same family have been killed by armed men in a rural community on the outskirts of Acapulco, authorities in Mexico said.
Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said the victims in San Pedro Cacahuatepec include three women, a four-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy.
Three children were also wounded when the gunmen opened fire on Friday on their homes.
It is an area where the federal government wants to build a dam, but the territory is disputed between two community defence groups.
The vigilante-style police groups armed themselves in 2013 and 2014 to fight drug cartels.
AP
#Nacional FGE investiga homicidio en Poblado de San Pedro Cacahuatepec. https://t.co/R6qbn4QV4F pic.twitter.com/MSc5gSdVkY— Boletín México (@BoletinMexico) June 10, 2017
