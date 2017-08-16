Baby among 13 people killed by falling tree on Madeira

A 12-month-old baby and two foreign women were among the 13 people killed when a huge oak tree crashed down on an outdoor religious festival in Portugal's Madeira Islands.

Miguel Reis, a local health official, says the foreigners killed in Tuesday's accident were a 42-year-old French woman and a 31-year-old Hungarian woman.

Madeira is a popular European holiday destination.

Mr Reis said seven people, including two children, remain in hospital of the 49 who were injured in the accident.

The children are a two-year-old French child and a Portuguese 14-year-old.

Mr Reis said officials hope to conclude post-mortem examinations on the accident victims by the end of the week.