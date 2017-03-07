Avalanche strikes French ski resot of Tignes

An avalanche has struck the Alpine ski resort of Tignes, French officials have said.

Rescue services have launched a search at the resort in the Savoie area of south-west France.

No details have been released about potential casualties, but French media reported that several skiers have been caught up in the avalanche.

Police forces in Tignes confirmed they are assisting.

Four snowboarders died last month in Tignes in another avalanche near the resort.
