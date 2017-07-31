Autistic people are less surprised by the unexpected, study shows

Autistic people may be less surprised by the unexpected than others, a study has found.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) say sufferers may overestimate the volatility of the world around them.

The study found adults with autism were less surprised by unexpected images in a simple learning task than adults without autism, while the least surprised had the most pronounced symptoms.

Its lead author Dr Rebecca Lawson said: “We know from previous studies that people with autism often aren’t surprised by things that would surprise other people.

Researchers say sufferers may overestimate the volatility of the world around them (Designer491/Getty Images)

“Our results suggest that this may be because of differences in how people with autism build expectations.

“Our expectations bias our behaviour in subtle ways, so being less susceptible to these effects may result in strengths as well as difficulties.”

In the study, 24 adults with autism and 25 adults without autism completed a task involving learning to expect different pictures on a computer screen after hearing either a high or low sound.

The test subjects were asked to complete a task that involved learning to expect different pictures on a computer screen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Researchers found those with autism tend to overestimate how changeable the environment is, which reduces how much their prior expectations guide their behaviour.

Professor Geraint Rees said: “The idea that differences in how people with autism build visual expectations may link to social difficulties is an intriguing possibility, and one that we would like to pursue further in consultation with members of the autism community.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.