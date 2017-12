Austrian coalition deal to make Sebastian Kurz youngest leader in Europe

Conservative and nationalist parties in Austria have reached a deal on creating a new coalition government that will make 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz the new chancellor and Europe's youngest leader.

Mr Kurz's conservative Austrian People's Party finished first in the country's October 15 election and then embarked on coalition talks with the right-wing Freedom Party.

Mr Kurz and Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache announced on Friday that they had wrapped up an agreement on a new coalition, which will shift Austria to the right.

Mr Kurz is foreign minister in the outgoing government under Chancellor Christian Kern, a centre-left Social Democrat. His party has been the junior partner in that government.

He will be bumping Captain Regent of San Marino Enrico Carattoni (32) and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (38) down the list.