Australia's ruling party refuses vote on gay marriage bill
07/08/2017 - 10:32:14Back to World Home
Australia's ruling party has rejected a push to allow politicians to decide whether the country should recognise gay marriage.
The conservative Liberal Party-led coalition was re-elected in July 2016 with a promise to let voters decide whether Australia should recognise same-sex marriage through a popular vote.
But the Senate would not allow the so-called plebiscite.
A crisis meeting of Liberal politicians on Monday decided to try again to persuade the Senate to endorse the plebiscite before Parliament considers voting on legislation.
The meeting rejected a proposal by Liberal colleague Dean Smith to allow a vote on a draft bill that would allow gay marriage now.
Finding policy agreement on the issue is a test of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's authority over his fragile government.
AP
Join the conversation - comment here