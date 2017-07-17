Australian woman in Cambodia surrogacy case has 'lost everything'

An Australian woman charged with providing commercial surrogacy services in Cambodia has told a court she has "lost everything" since her arrest eight months ago and is suffering from cancer.

Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy last year after becoming a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children.

Tammy Davis-Charles, who was arrested in November, has said in previous court appearances that she launched her business in Cambodia only after consulting three local lawyers who assured her the clinic was legal.

The surrogates were paid thousands for each pregnancy, she has said.

On Monday, Davis-Charles said she has cancer in her left eye and wants to be reunited with her family in Australia, including her five-year-old twin sons.

"I have lost everything," she said.

The judge adjourned the case until August 3.

Developing countries are popular for surrogacy because costs are much lower than in nations such as the United States and Australia, where surrogate services are around $150,000.

The surrogacy business boomed in Cambodia after it was put under tight restrictions in neighbouring Thailand. There also were crackdowns in India and Nepal.

After Cambodia's crackdown, the trade has shifted to neighbouring Laos.

AP