Australian prime minister 'disappointed' Trump parody became public

Australia's prime minister has said he is disappointed that excerpts of an off-the-record speech he gave at Parliament House parodying US president Donald Trump have been broadcast by a television network.

Malcolm Turnbull made fun of Mr Trump and the Australian government's dismal opinion polls during a light-hearted speech at a ball hosted by the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Mr Turnbull's first telephone conversation with Mr Trump in January over a refugee resettlement deal was, in Mr Trump's words, "testy". But the two leaders made a public show of friendship when they met for the first time in May.

While the Australian PM is rarely critical of Mr Trump in public, he mocked the president off-the-record.

Mr Turnbull's comments were apparently recorded on a phone and broadcast by Australia's Nine Network on Thursday.