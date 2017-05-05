Australia has better health care system than us - Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump says Australia has a better health care system than the US.

His comment is attracting attention because Australia offers universal health care, which Republicans oppose.

In his meeting on Thursday with Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, Mr Trump said the existing US system was failing.

He said: "I shouldn't say this to a great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do."

He added that Americans will have a "great" system soon, referring to the just-passed House of Representatives health care bill.

Senator Bernie Sanders quickly tweeted that Australia provides free or subsidised health care.

He said: "Thank you Mr Trump for admitting that universal health care is the better way to go. I'll be sure to quote you on the floor of the Senate."

Australia has a government-funded system that provides free or subsidised care for all citizens and permanent residents, which is partially funded by income taxes.

Mr Trump returned to the health care issue on Friday, tweeting that his "Big win in the House" was "very exciting!"

"But when everything comes together with the inclusion of Phase 2, we will have truly great healthcare!," he added.

The tweet was sent from his home on his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Mr Trump was likely referring to regulatory and other changes the administration can make to the Obama law.

Watch Bernie Sanders react to Donald Trump praising Australia's universal health care system. (by @ToddDracula) pic.twitter.com/JJyhRQKLXq — CAFE (@cafedotcom) May 5, 2017

He is spending an extended weekend at his central New Jersey home, about 40 miles west of New York.

"Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!" he tweeted.

The White House said he was holding meetings and making calls.

Mr Trump is also expected to sign a one trillion US dollar bill funding the government through September.

He spent just a few hours in his New York City hometown on Thursday, but avoided Trump Tower, where security has been tightened and the costs for it have mounted since he became president.

He had not been back to the city since leaving for his January 20 inauguration.

AP