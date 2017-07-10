At least two more injured in Pamplona bull run

At least two people have been injured in the fourth running of the bulls at Pamplona's San Fermin festival in Spain.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba said that both have been taken to hospital but neither is in a serious condition. No one was gored.

Today's run along the 850-metre cobbled street course lasted two minutes, 19 seconds, which was one of the fastest so far.

Five people - four Americans and a Spaniard - have been gored since the runs started on Friday. A 39-year-old Irishman has also been injured.

In the bull runs, hundreds of people attempt to dash through the streets with six fighting bulls without getting gored.

The nine-day event attracts regular protests from groups campaigning against animal cruelty.