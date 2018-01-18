At least two dead in Netherlands as storm lashes Europe

Dutch police say at least two people have been killed in separate wind-related incidents as a powerful storm lashes the Netherlands.

Police in the eastern province of Overijssel said in a tweet that a 62-year-old man died after being hit in the face by a falling tree branch.

A man who escaped unharmed picks up his gloves after his scooter was hit by a crashing tree uprooted by heavy winds in Amsterdam.

They say another 62-year-old man died in the eastern city of Enschede after a falling tree hit his car.

In the central town of Vuren, a 66-year-old man died after falling several metres. Police are investigating the cause, including whether the storm was to blame.

Rescue workers are busy at the site where a car was hit by a falling tree during a storm in Moers, western Germany.

Meanwhile in Belgium, a driver was killed when a tree collapsed on to her car south of Brussels early on Thursday morning, and several other people were injured by flying debris in the rest of the country as the storm picked up in intensity during the day.

PA