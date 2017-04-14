At least six killed after rubbish dump buries around 40 homes in Sri Lanka

At least six people were killed and 10 injured in Sri Lanka's capital after a massive rubbish dump buried an estimated 40 homes.

A 12-year-old boy and two teenage girls died at the Colombo National hospital where 10 others were being treated after they were rescued, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Three other people who were pulled from the wreckage of homes were already dead by the time they arrived at the hospital.
