At least six killed after rubbish dump buries around 40 homes in Sri Lanka
At least six people were killed and 10 injured in Sri Lanka's capital after a massive rubbish dump buried an estimated 40 homes.
A 12-year-old boy and two teenage girls died at the Colombo National hospital where 10 others were being treated after they were rescued, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Three other people who were pulled from the wreckage of homes were already dead by the time they arrived at the hospital.
