At least seven dead after boat carrying 70 people sinks in Brazil

At least seven people are dead and dozens missing after a boat carrying 70 people sank on a major river in northern Brazil, authorities said.

The public security office of the state of Para said on Wednesday that 25 people made it to the shore and seven bodies were recovered. The rest are missing.

Authorities say the boat was travelling on the Xingu River when it sank late on Tuesday. The cause was not immediately clear.

The Folha de S Paulo newspaper said the vessel left from Santarem on Monday night and was heading to Vitoria do Xingu.

Travel by river is common in Brazil's northern states, which include the Amazon rainforest and have relatively few major roads.