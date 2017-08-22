At least one dead as earthquake hits Italy island resort

At least one person has died and six others are trapped under the rubble of their homes after an earthquake hit the Italian resort island of Ischia at the peak of its tourist season.

Police said all but one of those known to be trapped, including three children, were responding to rescuers and expected to be brought out alive.

One person, however, was not communicating, raising fears the death toll could increase, said Giovanni Salerno of the financial police.

Italy's national volcanology institute said the temblor struck a few minutes before 9pm local time on Monday, when many people were having dinner.

The hardest-hit area was Casamicciola, on the northern part of the island.

There were great discrepancies in the magnitude reported.

Italy's volcanology agency put the initial magnitude at 3.6, but later revised it to a 4.0 sustained magnitude, and put the epicentre in the waters just off the island and a depth of three miles.

The US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre gave it a 4.3 magnitude, with a depth of six miles.

While such discrepancies and revisions are common, Italian officials complained that the Italian agency's initial low 3.6-magnitude greatly underestimated the power of the temblor.

At least one hotel and parts of a hospital were evacuated.

Roberto Allocca, a doctor at the Rizzoli hospital, told Sky TG24 that 26 people were being treated for minor injuries at a makeshift emergency room set up on the hospital grounds.

He said the situation was calm and under control.

Mr Salerno said one woman was killed by falling masonry from a church.

At least three people were pulled from the rubble alive, the civil protection authority said, adding that the island had sustained at least 14 aftershocks.

Civil protection crews, already on the island in force to fight the forest fires that have been ravaging southern Italy, were checking the status of the buildings that suffered damage.

Other rescue crews, as well as dogs trained to search for people under rubble, were arriving on ferries from the mainland.

Together with the nearby island of Capri, Ischia is a favourite island getaway for the European jet set, famed in particular for its thermal waters.

Casamicciola was the epicentre of an 1883 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

The quake came just two days before the one-year anniversary of a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake that devastated several towns in central Italy.

That temblor last August killed more than 250 people in Amatrice and beyond and set off a months-long series of powerful aftershocks that emptied many towns and hamlets of their people.