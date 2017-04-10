'At least four shot' in 'murder suicide' at California elementary school

At least four people have been shot in an apparent murder-suicide in a California elementary school classroom, according to police.

A school spokeswoman said one of the four people who were shot was a teacher.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened this morning at North Park School in San Bernardino.

The North Park elementary school in San Bernardino, California. Pic via Google Maps.

Mr Sherwin said numerous firefighters and police officers are attending the scene.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that at least two students were taken to hospital.

The other students at North Park School in San Bernardino were being taken to another school nearby.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted: “We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a [classroom]. Two students have been transported to the hospital.”

“Suspect is possibly down as well,” Burguan tweeted. He said that North Park students were being taken to nearby Cajon High School for safety.

The San Bernardino County, California, Fire Department said on Twitter that it was on the scene for multiple gunshot victims.

The department tweeted: “Triage and victim count taking place.”