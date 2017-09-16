'At least' four dead in UK motorway pile-up

At least four people have died after a crash involving several vehicles, including a lorry, on the M5 motorway.

Avon and Somerset Police said the collision happened between junction 16 near Almondsbury in south Gloucestershire and junction 14 near Falfield.

The force said: "Sadly, at least four people have died."

The motorway is closed in both directions after the crash which happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

Police said the motorway would be closed for "a considerable amount of time".

Highways England said traffic queues stretched for around six miles.