At least 34 dead after bus ploughs into crowd in Haiti
A bus has ploughed into a crowd in the Haitian city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 people.
Regional civil defence co-ordinator Josepth Faustin said the accident occurred at about 3am on Sunday when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people attending a music festival.
He says angry festival-goers then attacked the bus and tried to burn it.
The bus driver fled and is being sought.
