At least 31 injured and 17 unaccounted for as coach bursts into flames after Bavaria crash

A total of 31 people are injured and 17 others are unaccounted for after a coach which crashed into a truck in southern Germany burst into flames, police said.

Several people were said to have been severely injured in the crash near Muenchberg in Bavaria on Monday morning.

Two drivers and 46 people were on the bus, police spokeswoman Irene Brandenstein said.

German news channel n-tv showed footage of the bus, which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Helicopters and ambulances were on the scene to rescue the injured and the A9 motorway was closed in both directions because of the accident.

Ms Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam.

She had no information immediately about what happened to the truck driver.

AP