At least 25 dead after cyclone hits Madagascar

The death toll from a cyclone in Madagascar has risen to 25, with a dozen people still missing.

The office of the president said Cyclone Ava also displaced more than 17,000 people on the Indian Ocean island over the weekend.

The government said the danger has passed and all cyclone alerts have been lifted.

The island nation was hit hard by a cyclone in March that left at least 50 people dead and damaged the Sava region in the north-east, which produces about half of the world's vanilla.

File image.

PA