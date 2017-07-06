At least 19 killed after bus overturns in southern China

A bus has overturned on a highway in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, killing at least 19 people, according to state media.

Broadcaster CCTV said the bus appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the accident. Other reports said 44 people were aboard the bus and several were taken to a nearby hospital.

The road was closed while crews cleared the wreckage.

Photos on websites from the scene showed the road slick with rain and the overturned bus lying on a crushed guardrail.