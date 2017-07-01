At least 17 injured in US nightclub shooting

At least 17 people have been injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Police said via Twitter that the shooting early on Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have taken place following a dispute at a concert.

#UPDATE as of now ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Officers said all 17 shooting victims are alive, with one victim who was previously listed in a critical condition now stable

Police do not believe the incident is terror-related, and said it does not involve an active shooter.