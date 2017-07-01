At least 17 injured in US nightclub shooting

Back to World Home

At least 17 people have been injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Police said via Twitter that the shooting early on Saturday morning at the Power Lounge appears to have taken place following a dispute at a concert.

Officers said all 17 shooting victims are alive, with one victim who was previously listed in a critical condition now stable

Police do not believe the incident is terror-related, and said it does not involve an active shooter.

The entrance of the Arkansas nightclub where police are investigating a shooting is cordoned off with police tape. Pic: AP

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World