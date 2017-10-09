At least 12 dead in capsizing of boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Burma

Police say at least 12 people have died after an overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Burma capsized in the confluence of a river and the Bay of Bengal.

Local police official Mainuddin Khan said the capsizing occurred near the Shah Porir Dwip in Cox's Bazar as the boat was moving toward Bangladesh late on Sunday.

Five of the dead were children, he added.

Up to 35 people were on board and eight of them survived and it was not exactly clear how many were missing, Mr Khan said.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Burma, also known as Myanmar, since August 25 when the military launched a crackdown that had been decried by the United Nations as "ethnic cleansing."

Boat accidents have killed 143 Rohingya trying to reach Bangladesh, it is reported.

AP