As other animals played in the snow, this fox was getting entombed in ice

As snow fell across the globe, the internet was stuffed with images and videos of animals going wild and playing in the white stuff.

Screens were filled with polar bears, horses, dogs, and elephants whizzing through deep piles having the absolute time of their lives.

But, things didn’t go as well for this fox, who broke through the ice of the Danube river in Fridingen, southern Germany.

(Johannes Stehle/dpa via AP)

The incredible image, taken on Friday 13, shows the creature perfectly encased in a thick block of ice, having apparently fallen through four days earlier.

To take your mind off it, here are some animals having a frolic.

heres a snow puppy for your enjoyment pic.twitter.com/QvdTqNAqdW — Cute Baby Animals (@CuteBabyAnimals) January 10, 2017

Starting the year by playing with kittens in the snow, 2017 is off to a great start! by Oscar Nilsson #animals #животные #beautiful pic.twitter.com/Qug8xpkh6s — Photos of nature (@bestphotonature) January 2, 2017

Tilly and B.C. seem to be otterly enjoying all this ❄️ pic.twitter.com/sKbbSxq1xs — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) January 12, 2017

At least things seem to be going a bit better for this fox.