As other animals played in the snow, this fox was getting entombed in ice

Back to World Home

As snow fell across the globe, the internet was stuffed with images and videos of animals going wild and playing in the white stuff.

Screens were filled with polar bears, horses, dogs, and elephants whizzing through deep piles having the absolute time of their lives.

But, things didn’t go as well for this fox, who broke through the ice of the Danube river in Fridingen, southern Germany.

(Johannes Stehle/dpa via AP)

The incredible image, taken on Friday 13, shows the creature perfectly encased in a thick block of ice, having apparently fallen through four days earlier.

To take your mind off it, here are some animals having a frolic.

At least things seem to be going a bit better for this fox.
KEYWORDS: Danube, Danube Delta, Fox, frozen fox, Germany, Rhine, River, Romania, Snow, snow animals

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World