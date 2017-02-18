Armed police seal off UK city street after shooting

Armed police have sealed off a Sheffield street after a man was shot in the city.

People living in the Upperthorpe area said the shooting took place on Daniel Hill - about a mile from the city centre - at lunchtime on Saturday.

They said a large number of police arrived soon after and the injured man was taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.35pm this afternoon police received reports that a man had been shot outside of a property on Daniel Hill Terrace, Sheffield.

"A 23-year-old man is now at Northern General hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his chest.

"Police are currently investigating the incident."

On Saturday afternoon a stretch of Daniel Hill was sealed off either side of a black Mercedes car.

Police guarding the north end of the cordon were carrying guns.

A large number of officers were also at the southern end, near the commercial centre of Upperthorpe, where a number of shops and cafes are located.