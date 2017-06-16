Armed police detain man at Westminster

A man has been detained by armed police outside the Palace of Westminster in London.

A bearded man, wearing black trousers and a grey sweatshirt, could be seen being held against the fence with his arms behind his back by a police officer.

The incident is not thought to be terror related.

The Carriage Gates entrance to Parliament is closed.

Scotland Yard said the man - aged in his 30s - was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

There are no reported injuries.

More as we get it.