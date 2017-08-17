Armed men enter restaurant following fatal 'terror attack' in Barcelona; two dead, dozens injured

UPDATE: Two people have been killed, and dozens of people have been injured in Barcelona after a van ploughed into pedestrians in a suspected terror attack.

There are also reports of two armed men entering a bar in the popular tourist city.

Witnesses reported gunshots and seeing people running away and screaming after the crash in the Las Ramblas area.

Local media has reported that two people have died and 20 injured and that attackers were holed up in a bar.

The Irish Department of Foreign affairs are monitoring the incident.

"We are aware of an incident in Barcelona and strongly advise caution. Anyone concerned can contact us at 4082000"

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwar was walking La Ramblas when he heard screaming.

He said a shopkeeper told him five or six people were badly injured and described the scene as "chaos".

Mr Anwar said: "I had been to the Cathedral and walking down Las Ramblas for something to eat. Part of it was in the shade so I decided to keep walking down and literally within 10 seconds there was a crashing noise.

"I turned around and people were screaming - I could see a woman screaming with her kids - people started running and jumping into shops. I ran for about 50 or 100 metres and stopped to see what was happening. The police were very quickly on the scene and getting people to move back.

"I could see chaos right at the top area and I spoke to a shopkeeper who had run down and was screaming. He was Bengali so I spoke to him in Urdu and he said a van had driven into a crowd and he thought there were five to six people very seriously injured."

Local media is reporting that the driver of the van has fled the scene on foot.

VIDEO: White van in the Las Ramblas area in central Barcelona.

