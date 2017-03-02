Argentina demands answers from Brazil over Falkland Islands flights

Argentina says Brazil has allowed several RAF flights to operate between Brazilian airports and the Falkland Islands in a breach of agreements between the South American countries.

Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with the UK after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982.

The Argentine foreign ministry said in a statement that it is "concerned" about six flights last year and 12 in 2015. The ministry said it has requested an explanation from the Brazilian government.

Brazil's foreign ministry said a statement on the matter was being prepared.

Argentina claims the islands it calls Las Malvinas, but the UK says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection.
