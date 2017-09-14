Any immigration deal must include funding for Mexico border wall, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that "ultimately" funding for a border wall with Mexico must be part of any immigration deal.

However, he said that funding can come at a later date.

Mr Trump told reporters in Florida: "We have to have an understanding that, whether it's in the budget or some other vehicle, in a fairly short period of time, the wall will be funded."

He added: "Otherwise we're not doing anything."

Mr Trump and Democratic leaders talked over dinner last night about what to do with the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they had reached an agreement with Mr Trump that does not include wall funding.

However, the White House said the announcement was premature.

-AP