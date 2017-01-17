Antonio Tajani elected president of European Parliament

Antonio Tajani, of the EPP Christian Democrat group, has been elected president of the European Parliament.

Mr Tajani defeated his socialist opponent in a day-long series of polls.

Before the first round of voting, the EPP, the largest group in the legislature, and the ALDE liberals, the fourth-largest, announced a coalition that gave Mr Tajani a big early lead over S&D socialist Gianni Pittella.

Antonio Tajani acknowledges applauses after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

He maintained the lead through four rounds of voting.

The battle among the two Italians was won by Mr Tajani on a vote of 351-282.

Mr Tajani's victory gives the Christian Democrats all the biggest jobs in the EU, with Donald Tusk as Council president and Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission chief.

Antonio Tajani acknowledges after being elected European Parliament President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
KEYWORDS: Antonio Tajani, European Parliament, Gianni Pittella

 

