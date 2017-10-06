Anti-nuclear weapons campaigners awarded Nobel Peace Prize

The International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

At a time of heightened nuclear tensions arising from North Korea's military tests, the Nobel committee made the award and lauded the campaign to rid the planet of the weapons of mass destruction.

The committee, meeting in Norway's capital Oslo, also called on existing nuclear nations to take steps to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.

The campaign was hailed "for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons".

The North Korean regime led by Kim Jong Un has conducted several increasingly sophisticated nuclear tests and also expanded its missile programme to include weapons allegedly capable of striking parts of the United States.

US president Donald Trump has ridiculed Mr Kim as Rocket Man and has warned North Korea he will take all measures needed to stop the programme.