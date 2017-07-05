Anti-Mafia investigation make 32 arrests in Italy, Spain and Germany for links to Camorra crime syndicate

Police in Italy, Spain and Germany have arrested 32 people suspected of trafficking drugs and laundering money, in a European operation against the Camorra crime syndicate.

A drug seizure two years ago prompted the investigation by the Anti-Mafia Prosecution Office in Naples that led to Wednesday's arrests in three countries, said Eurojust, a Netherlands-based agency that co-ordinates the fight against organised crime across European borders.

Naples has been the traditional base for the Mafia-type Camorra syndicate, an umbrella for many different clans.

Spain's state prosecutor said 14 people were arrested on Wednesday in Barcelona - 10 Italians, a Chilean, a Colombian, a Spaniard and a Venezuelan.

Police in the city raided several premises, including store rooms and restaurants, believed to be linked to the syndicate.

According to Eurojust, the suspects allegedly sent large quantities of cocaine and hashish to Italy and reinvested the benefits in food businesses, jewellery, cars and football.

The EU agency said police made other arrests in Germany and Italy.

It said nearly a ton of drugs and €5m in cash were seized in the three countries.