Another 26 arrests made amid unrest in troubled Paris suburbs

French police have said they made 26 arrests overnight in further unrest in suburban Paris towns rocked by arson attacks and other violence after the alleged rape of a young black man by police.

The violence in the Saint-Seine-Denis region, a working class region north east of the capital with a large minority population, erupted after a 22-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted with a police officer's baton during an identity check last week.

One officer was charged on Sunday with aggravated rape and three were charged with aggravated assault. They deny the allegations.

Authorities are wary of unrest in France's poor towns, remembering the 2005 riots that spread through France, beginning in the Saint-Denis town of Clichy-Sous-Bois, and spreading through social housing around the country.